Cops save man from jaws of death in Delhi

New Delhi [India], July 1 (ANI): The Delhi Police saved the life of a person who was allegedly attempting suicide by hanging himself from ceiling of his house in Jahangirpuri area of the national capital on Thursday.

Delhi Police received a PCR call on the intervening nights of Wednesday and Thursday at about 2.30 am regarding hanging of a person in a house in D-block, Jahangirpuri.

Personnel from Jahangirpuri police station immediately reached the spot and they found one person hanging from the ceiling fan of his room. The room was found locked from inside. Policemen acted swiftly and forcefully opened the door and rescued the person from making suicide attempt.



One of the personnel hold his legs up while the other opened the knot of chunni used for hanging.

Police also gave CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) to the victim and rushed him to BJRM Hospital for treatment. His condition is stable now.

According to the police, the man who attempted suicide is around 40 years of age and runs a general store in Bhalaswa dairy. The police further said that he was under stress as he had taken a big loan.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, North-West, Usha Rangnani, appreciated the good work of staff of Jahangirpuri police station and said the personnel will be rewarded for their timely humanitarian act that saved the life of the person. (ANI)

