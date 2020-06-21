Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): A joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.
The operation has been launched following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area. Mobile internet services have been snapped in the Srinagar area.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
Cordon and search operation launched by security forces in Srinagar's Zadibal
ANI | Updated: Jun 21, 2020 08:04 IST
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 21 (ANI): A joint team of security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Zadibal area of Srinagar on Sunday morning.