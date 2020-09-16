Core pillars of Indian democracy being tampered with: Abhishek Singhvi

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 16 (ANI): On the International Day of Democracy on September 15, Rajya Sabha MP Dr Abhishek Singhvi, attacked the Central government and said that the core pillars of the Indian democracy including both institutional and non-institutional are being tampered with, at a webinar hosted by Congress leader Marri Shashidhar Reddy.

While speaking on the occasion, Singhvi who is also a prominent lawyer, pointed out various institutional and non-institutional pillars of democracy and their prominent role in shaping the country.



"The press has been moving from sense to sensationalism, from news to notice, balance to extremism. Media being the 4th estate has plummeted in the direction," the senior Congress leader said at the webinar that lasted for one hour.

International Democracy Day is observed across the globe to raise public awareness about the democratic system.

The UN General Assembly had decided in November 2007 to observe 'International Democracy Day' every year on September 15. (ANI)

