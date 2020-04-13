Core Strategy Group deals with issues related to COVID-19: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], April 13 (ANI): A Core Strategy Group on COVID-19 is working on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs, repurposing of drugs and associated production processes, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health and Family Welfare, here on Monday.

"To review research on COVID-19 issues, Union Health, Science and Technology Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has conducted a detailed review with the DG of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR). A Core Strategy Group has been formed, which is working on digital and molecular surveillance, rapid and economical diagnostics, new drugs, repurposing of drugs and associated production processes," said Aggarwal.

He informed that the government is striving to save life and livelihood.

"In 27 States, under the Rural Livelihood Mission, 78,000 Self-Help Group members have made 1.96 crore masks till now. Under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY), Rs 28,256 crore have been disbursed to 30 crore people to help them during the lockdown," he said.

On being asked why there is not a list of COVID-19 dedicated hospitals on the website of Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) website, Aggarwal said: "The reason behind why MoHFW has not put up the specific list of hospitals on its website as of now is that we do not want people unnecessarily to panic and flood those hospitals."

"If one feels that he has any symptoms of COVID-19, he should contact the call centres of the Central or the State's Health Department. Sufficient guidance will be provided to them. If needed, they will be advised to visit the COVID-19 dedicated hospital in their area,"

He said that the Central government is adopting a pro-active approach to deal with COVID-19.

"We focused on surveillance, contact-tracing and case management. A total of 39 domestic manufacturers are involved in the production of PPE kits. The situation is getting better. We are supplying PPE kits to the States. The supplies of various medical requirements are also coming from abroad," he added.

With 796 fresh cases of coronavirus reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country has reached 9,152 including 308 deaths, said Aggarwal.

As many as 857 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said during the daily media briefing on the coronavirus. "In one day, 141 people have recovered," he added.

"A total of 9,152 confirmed cases have been reported in India including 308 deaths and 857 people who were COVID-19 positive have recovered. Out of the total deaths, 35 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours," said Aggarwal.

Aggarwal said the efforts of frontline workers and district administration are showing results in various districts of the country.

"The efforts of frontline workers are showing results in various districts of the country. A total of 25 districts of 15 states which had reported cases earlier have contained the spread of coronavirus as there are no new cases reported from these areas in the last 14 days," he added. (ANI)

