'Corona curfew' extended in several areas of Uttarakhand till May 10, in Chamoli till May 9

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 5 (ANI): In wake of the surge in COVID-19 cases, the Uttarakhand government has extended the 'Corona curfew' Dehradun, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital districts till May 10.

"'Corona curfew' has been extended till May 10 in the districts of Dehradun, Haridwar and Udham Singh Nagar in Uttarakhand," said state government spokesperson Subodh Uniyal.

Nainital District Magistrate Dhiraj Singh Garbiyal informed that shops dealing in essential items will open till 12 noon in the district. Medical stores, petrol pumps and gas supplies will also remain open in Nainital.



Earlier today, the Chamoli administration also imposed a curfew in the district till May 9 in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Chamoli District Magistrate Swati Bhadoria said that during the curfew, essential shops will stay open in the district till 2 pm while pharmacies will remain open throughout the day.

Dehradun administration had imposed a curfew in parts of Dehradun district from 7 pm of April 26 to 5 am of May 3, which has been extended now.

Meanwhile, Uttarakhand reported 7,783 new COVID-19 cases and 127 deaths on Wednesday. There are 59,526 active cases in the district currently. (ANI)

