Corona guidelines should be applicable to all, says DK Shivakumar

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar on Friday accused the state government of issuing COVID-19 guidelines in the way it wants and said it should be applicable to all.

"Karnataka government is issuing the guidelines in the way they want, any such guidelines must be applicable to everybody, it cannot be choosy," the KPCC president said while addressing the media today.

The leader asserted that let the government guide and make it applicable to them and to everyone. There is no need to guide them in a way that benefits them. It is an attempt to curtail the right to democracy.



"Let the law be made for the safety and good of the people. We do not make any comment about that, everybody should follow it. It is not okay to make the law when they need it. If that is the way, we will fight as we are also a political party for the benefit of the people of the state," he said further.

The state government issued a new set of COVID-19 guidelines to curb the virus spreading in the state. Karnataka reported 4,991 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 10,06,229. 1,631 people have been discharged in the said period.

With 9,59,400 total discharge cases, the state reported six deaths due to the virus in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, the total active cases in the state stand at 34,219. (ANI)

