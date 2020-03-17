Corona hasn't spread due to consumption of chicken: Bhupesh Baghel

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Mar 17 (ANI): Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday stressed coronavirus has not spread due to consumption of chicken, while maintaining that it is good to be 'vegetarian'.

"It is good to be vegetarian, however, coronavirus has not spread due to the consumption of chicken. People have stopped eating chicken, but it is only a rumour that COVID-19 is spreading due to it," said Baghel while speaking to ANI.

He appealed people not to get panicked as the state government is monitoring the situation.

"There is no need to be afraid. The state government and health department are with the people of Chhattisgarh and monitoring the situation very well. There is no need to be panicked but avoid carelessness," he said.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far and three persons have lost their life while undergoing treatment for the deadly virus.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

