Corona Mukt Awam: Army's efforts gain momentum in J-K, Ladakh

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 26 (ANI): Amid nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus pandemic, the Indian Army's efforts towards the fight against COVID-19 have gained momentum in Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

"Surveillance and control measures have been put in place and a number of innovative awareness programmes are being run by the field formations and units for the benefit of populace, particularly in rural areas, advisories by medical specialists on identification and precaution against fomites has been issued to all in text and audiovisual formats. Army personnel are being motivated to share the information with their families, friends and civil populace in the area of their deployment," read a statement.

At the unit level, a "dynamic and judicious approach" has been adopted by all ranks of the Indian Army.

A number of measures are being taken by the Indian Army to prevent coronavirus amongst its personnel so that Army personnel are available to do their primary task and to support the people in the fight against coronavirus, the statement said.

The troops returning from leave or outstation duties are directly reporting to the screening centre established at various transit camps. After the medical screening, they are being quarantined for 14 days in the quarantine room established in the units.

In the barracks to avoid congestion, the distance between the beds has been increased, to avoid crowding in dining halls meals are served at staggered timings, social distancing is being maintained, adequate handwashing points are in place.

As many as 17 helplines in the two Union Territories for common people have been established by the troops of the Northern Command. The Mobile Vehicle Check Posts that are usually deployed for counter-terrorist operations are innovatively educating the populace on COVID-19 by way of audio broadcasts through loudspeakers and hailers.

Army personnel are ensuring their own safety through a series of precautions as laid down in the protocol. Critical aspects such as ensuring social distancing, hand hygiene and use of face masks are spoken about, posters and banners are also being pasted at multiple places in Urdu, Hindi and English, the statement added.

It further mentioned that multiple advisories on social media including audio-video content has been posted using the Twitter handle of Northern Command and the same can be accessed by the common people. It is reiterated that the firm commitment of Northern Command in taking this fight forward is very well expressed in the newly coined mission "Corona Mukt Awam."

"Northern Command of the Indian Army stands shoulder to shoulder with the civil administration of the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh in these testing times. Army as an organisation is proactively taking all measures. Drills have been set in, which is the most important factor in containing the virus and to prevent any incident of coronavirus. Should there be a situation to extend facilities to the civil administration, medical personnel and units are building their capacities non-medical personnel are being taught to actively contribute to the care of patients and effort are on to enhance equipment holdings," read the statement.

Strategy by the senior commanders is to proactively initiate steps and not be able to aggressively act. Army personnel are following the social vaccine of "I will neither get infected nor will I infect others."

Lieutenant Colonel A Naveen, PRO, Northern Command, said: "We are practicing social distancing in mess and using central announcement system." (ANI)

