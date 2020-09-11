Corona over, Mamata imposing lockdown in Bengal to stop BJP from holding rallies: Dilip Ghosh

Hooghly (West Bengal) [India], September 11 (ANI) Claiming "Corona has gone", Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Dilip Ghosh alleged that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has continued to impose lockdown in the State to stop BJP from organising rallies.

Addressing a public rally in Hoogly district, the Member of Parliament from Medinipur constituency, claimed that once BJP comes in the State after the Assembly elections, it would take the state on the path of the progress.

"Corona has gone. Mamata Banerjee is acting and imposing lockdown so that BJP can't organise meetings and rallies in the State. No one can stop us," Ghosh said.

Observing that the people of the State believe in BJP he said, "Masses of the State believe in BJP, that's why they are protesting against the present government."

"The TMC had claimed that BJP would be finished in the State in 2019. At the time, I had said that they would see what BJP is made of. They are seeing it now. Mamata Banerjee wanted to become Prime Minister, but she continued to remain Chief Minister," he said.

Pointing out that people of the State believe in the BJP, because of the party's hard work. "We will take the State on the path of progress if we come to power in 2021. Just wait for a few months. The fortune of West Bengal will change to the better. We will fulfil the dream of Syama Prasad Mookerjee regarding the transformation of this State to Sonar Bangla (Golden Bengal), with your support."

"We will not allow them to loot your money and make properties for themselves. Today, when passing through Singhur, we wonder where is the industry," he added. (ANI)

