Corona warriors in Telangana appeal people to maintain social distancing

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 5 (ANI): Telangana Corona warriors have appealed to the public to maintain social distancing and wear masks keeping relaxation in mind.

Dr Rajendra Prasad, Professor of General Medicine, Osmania General Hospital, told ANI that normally Coronavirus spreads through the droplets infection from the positive patients whenever they sneeze or cough.

"For this, we have to take more precautions by maintaining social distancing and covering the mouth when sneezing, coughing or talking. Do not touch mouth or face," he said.

Professor told ANI, "Coronavirus Virus first case was detected in Wuhan, China. On 30 January it was reported to WHO. Meanwhile they detected the cause of Coronavirus."

Meanwhile, WHO declared Health emergency on 31 January.

After the relaxation announced by the Central Government in various places public, people were found violating social distancing norms. Chief Minister KCR will announce relaxation in Telangana after today's cabinet meeting.(ANI)