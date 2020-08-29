Corona warriors theme-based idols of Lord Ganesh in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): The idols of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given the looks of Police personnel and doctor while 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers, on Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19 pandemic.

While talking to ANI, Ramya, one of the organisers said that it is an eco-friendly idol.

"This idol of lord Ganesha idol which is installed here is an eco-friendly idol. We are thanking frontline workers, such as Police, doctors and GHMC staff who are there for us 24/7 and helping us by risking their lives. The idols are giving us the message to maintain social distancing, wear a mask and sanitise hands," she said.



Another organiser Preeti said, "As there is COVID-19 pandemic situation in the whole world, this year we have come up with a theme supporting our frontline warriors i.e Doctors, Police and GHMC workers. They are risking their lives and working for society. We hope that this COVID-19 pandemic ends soon."



The Hindu festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha. It started as a reason for get-togethers and meet-ups during the British rule, but today it is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at homes and at elaborate pandals.

Telangana has reported 2,795 new COVID-19 cases as of August 26 at 8 pm, taking the total number of people infected with the virus in the state to 1,14,483, the State's Health Department said on Thursday.

The total COVID-19 count includes 27,600 active cases and 86,095 recoveries. With eight new deaths due to the virus, the toll has reached 788. (ANI)

