Coronavirus: 11 international flights cancelled from Madurai

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The aviation industry in India has been impacted by the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus. On Friday, as many as eleven international flights from Madurai were canceled due to a lack of passengers.

These flights were scheduled for Dubai, Singapore, Chennai, Sri Lanka and Hyderabad.

On Thursday, 84 flights were canceled at Chennai airport due to a lack of passengers.

Out of 84 flights, 50 were international flights and 34 were domestic.

It is expected that the cancellation of flights may increase in the coming days as the cases of the deadly virus across the globe are increasing rapidly. (ANI)

