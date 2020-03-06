Coronavirus : 11 isolation rooms set up at LNJP hospital, says Delhi Health Minister

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Eleven separate isolation rooms have been set up at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) hospital for the coronavirus patients, said Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday.

While the third floor of LNJP Hospital is made an isolation ward to keep suspected patients of coronavirus.

"Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with any kind of situation. We have immediately developed 11 isolated rooms here and if needed, the number of rooms will be increased. So far only two cases have been reported in Delhi, we are able to control this," said Jain.

"We have also set-up wards here to keep the suspected patients," he added.

LNJP Hospital's Dr MS Kishor Singh told ANI that rooms here have been set up as isolation wards and one patient will stay in each room so that nobody is able to come in contact with the person.

"Arrangements have been made to keep the patients separately, away from the crowd. We are prepared for any kind of situation," said Singh.

Dr Kishor further advised everyone to take precautionary measures like maintaining a distance of one meter from the corona-infected people.

"Do not touch your face, nose, and eyes without washing your hands. Do not touch any corona-affected patient. Wash hands for at least 20 seconds with soap or handwash and cover your face while coughing or sneezing,' he added.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4. (ANI)