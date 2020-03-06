Coronavirus: 13 Italians isolated at Amritsar hotel

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): At least 13 Italian nationals have been kept in isolation at a hotel in Amritsar, as a precautionary measure in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

SDM Amritsar Vikas Heera said, "None of the 13 people has displayed symptoms of coronavirus. They are all healthy. They have been isolated as a precautionary measure".

Meanwhile, one more person has tested positive for coronavirus in Delhi, taking the total number of people infected with the deadly virus in the country to 31, health ministry announced on Friday. (ANI)

