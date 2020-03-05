Coronavirus: 14 Italian tourists shifted to Gurugram's Medanta Hospital

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): Fourteen Italian nationals, who have tested positive for coronavirus, have been shifted from Indo-Tibetan Border Police's (ITBP) Chhawla camp quarantine facility to the Medanta Hospital in Gurugram on Thursday.

The information was shared by the PRO Medanta Medicity in Delhi-NCR with ANI this morning.

"Medanta has received, at the special request of the government, 14 asymptomatic persons suspected to have COVID-19. These patients are housed on a completely separate floor, in an isolated quarantine floor, with no contact with the rest of the hospital," the PRO said.

The hospital has also deployed a separate team of doctors for treating these patients.

Earlier, two of these Italian tourists had tested positive for coronavirus at a Jaipur hospital. Out of 21 Italian nationals, 8 are male and 13 are female. (ANI)