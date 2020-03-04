Coronavirus: 14 Italians quarantined at ITBP's Chhawla facility record high viral load

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): Fourteen out of twenty-one Italian nationals who were shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility for coronavirus screening, have recorded high viral load and are asymptomatic.

According to government sources, further tests are underway to examine their conditions.

This comes after, 24 people including three Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel in South Delhi were shifted to ITBP quarantine facility on Tuesday.

Out of 21 Italian nationals, 8 are males and 13 are females and three Indians include one tourist guide, one driver and one helper, said the sources.

Upon arrival, an initial screening was done at the facility and their samples sent to AIIMS.

Earlier, ITBP had said that no fresh symptoms of coronavirus were seen in 112 people housed at its quarantine facility in Chhawla.

All 112 people had tested negative last Sunday and are being taken care of ITBP said.

The latest batch was brought to the ITBP Centre on February 27.

The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

