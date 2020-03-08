Coronavirus: 14th Jewellers Association Show in Jaipur postponed

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], Mar 8 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Jewellers' Association Jaipur has postponed the 14th Jewellers Association Show to October 2020. The show was scheduled to be held between April 10 and April 13.

"We have decided to postpone the 14th Jewellers Association Show to October 2020 due to concerns related to COVID19. The show was scheduled to be held between April 10 and April 13, 2020," Jewellers' Association Jaipur said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Additional Chief Secretary, Medical and Health, Rohit Kumar Singh on Saturday said that except the sample collected from the Italian couple, all other samples collected in the state have tested negative.

"As many as 282 samples were collected of which 280 tested negative while two - that of an Italian couple - turned out to be positive," Singh said.

Three more persons have tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of coronavirus affected patients in the country to 34. (ANI)

