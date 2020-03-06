Coronavirus: 1,967 passengers screened at Ahmedabad airport

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Around 2,000 passengers were screened for novel coronavirus on Thursday at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad.

"1,967 passengers were screened yesterday at the airport. Two thermal screening systems have been placed at the airport," Manoj Gangal, Director, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport told ANI.

"10 Hand-held scanners are also being used at the airport for universal screening of passengers. 12 doctors are available round the clock and 24 Paramedics are also present at the airport," he said.

The health ministry confirmed today that there are 31 positive cases in the country of the deadly virus.

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has recently announced a universal screening of all international flights will begin to control the spread of the deadly virus. (ANI)

