Coronavirus: 24 people staying at Delhi hotel quarantined at ITBP facility

New Delhi [India], Mar 3 (ANI): In the wake of the spread of coronavirus, 24 people including three Indians and 21 Italian nationals residing in a hotel in South Delhi have been shifted to Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine facility here.

As per the government sources, the test results of the 24 people will come tomorrow.

Out of 21 Italian nationals, 8 are males and 13 are females and three Indians include one tourist guide, one driver and one helper, said the sources.

Their initial screening has been done and their samples have been sent to AIIMS. (ANI)

