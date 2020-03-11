Coronavirus: 24X7 control rooms in J-K's Doda

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): In the backdrop of threat from the deadly coronavirus, the Doda district administration is running 24X7 control rooms and is providing training to the village heads to create awareness and teach people about the precautions required to be taken.

District Development Commissioner (DDC) Dr Sagar D Doifode on Tuesday said that the administrative machinery is ready to deal with any situation and is following the standard operating procedure laid down by Department of Health, Government of India and J-K administration.

"We have set up 24X7 control rooms, in which there are doctors, paramedics, and administrative staff. There are also toll-free numbers to receive information about those who have recently been on foreign travel," Doifode told reporters here.

He said that around 250 surveillance teams have also been constituted in the district to reach out to the people and raise awareness about the deadly coronavirus.

"Every team has three members, with one person from the medical department. The team will go on the ground and counsel those who have travelled abroad or inquire about people with symptoms," Doifode said.

"We are also holding training for Panchs and Sarpanchs on the issue because they are the local leaders and are close to the public," he added. (ANI)