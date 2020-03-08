Coronavirus: 3 new cases in Delhi

New Delhi [India], Mar 8 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said there were 3 new coronavirus cases reported in the national capital.

"Delhi has 3 positive cases and 1 suspected case of coronavirus. The first patient came in contact with 105 people, the second patient came in contact with 168 people and 3rd patient came in contact with 64 people. All these people have been home quarantined and their samples were taken for further investigations," the Chief Minister said.

India has 39 confirmed cases of deadly coronavirus. The disease has caused deaths of 3200 people globally. (ANI)

