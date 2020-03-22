Coronavirus: 324 cases in India, says Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday stated that the number of coronavirus cases in India has risen to 324.

Out of these, 296 are active coronavirus cases, 23 are cured/discharged cases, four people have died and one case pertains to migration of COVID-19 patient.

The 'Janata curfew', at the behest of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is being observed around the country from 7 am till 9 pm today.

The Prime Minister had on Thursday urged citizens to remain at their homes as a measure to combat the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)