Coronavirus : 459 passengers of luxury cruise ship screened in Kochi

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Mar 4 (ANI): In the backdrop of coronavirus threat, as many as 459 passengers of the Italian luxury cruise ship 'Costa Victoria', which was docked in Kochi, were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever on tuesday.

"A total of 459 passengers disembarked out of which 305 are Indians. All passengers were screened for respiratory symptoms and fever," said Jijo Thomas, PRO, Kochi Port Trust while talking to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday reviewed the country's preparedness regarding the deadly coronavirus and urged people to not panic while assuring that all requisite steps to contain the virus are being taken.

On Monday, a person each from Delhi and Telangana were tested positive for coronavirus. Both the patients are stable and being closely monitored, the ministry of health and family welfare said.

Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak on Monday rose above 3,000 with the new count in China mainland rising to 2,912. The deadly virus that originated in China late last year continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 80,000 people. (ANI)