Coronavirus: 76 pilgrims tested positive after returning from Maharashtra

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 1 (ANI): As many as 76 people in Amritsar district, who recently returned from Nanded, Maharashra's Takht Sri Hazur Sahib, were tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.

"Among the devotees who have returned from Hazur Sahib to our district, around 300 have been tested, out of which 76 are positive," said Om Parkash Soni, Punjab's Medical Education and Research Minister.

The Sikh pilgrims were stranded at Sri Hazur Sahib Gurdwara in Maharashtra due to the sudden annuncement of nationwide lockdown. They started returning to Punjab from April 22.

In Ferozepur, 11 pilgrims were found positive for coronavirus, suddenly spurting the total number of cases in the district to 12.

"The treatment of all these patients have been started. The others returned from Hazur Sahib have been put into quarantine facility as a precautionary measure," Kulwant Singh, Ferozepur's Deputy Commissioner, told reporters.

He also added that the district administration has "urged locals to remain indoors, wear masks and maintain social distancing when stepping outside."

The sudden spike in Covid-19 cases in Punjab can pose a health challenge for Amarinder Singh-led state government.

Punjab has nearly 540 coronavirus cases. (ANI)