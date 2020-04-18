Coronavirus: 8 more containment zones in Delhi, total 76 now

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 76 after eight new areas were included in the list on Saturday.

Some of these areas include Khazirabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rang Puri Pahari and Oberoi Apartments in Central Delhi.

Containment zones are areas where Covid-19 are detected. The containment operation includes sealing of the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.

To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any Covid-19 case for 28 consecutive days.

Here is the complete list of 76 containment zones of Delhi.

1. In South Delhi -- Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L I Sangam Vihar, New Delhi

3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi

4. South Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi

5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi

6. South Boundary Start from B-4/2(8) and cover the whole locality till backside of humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi

7. South H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi

8. South Entire effected area around H. No. 859/20, L-11, SangamVihar, New Delhi

9. South FI.No. 153/B, 4. Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi

10. In South West -- Shahajahanabad society, plot no I, Sector 11, Dwarka

11. Dinpur Village

12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi

13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119

14. In South East Delhi -- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Bashi

15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas

16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone

17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, Delhi

18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, New Delhi

19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, MadanpurKhadar, Extension, Delhi

20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi

21. South-East H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi

23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi

24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi

25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, SheraMohalla, Garhi. East of Kailash, Delhi

26. Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2, New Delhi

27. Entire Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, ChhuriyaMohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi

28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

29. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 , Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi

30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi

31. In North Delhi -- B Block Jhangirpuri.

32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri

33. 1100 WaliGali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238-1268),_1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block. Jhangirpuri, Delhi

34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi

35. H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, JhangirPuri, Delhi

36. In East Delhi -- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi

37. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

38. East 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi

39. Gali No 9, PandavNagar, Delhi 110092

40. VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Extension, Delhi

41. MayurdhwajAppartments , T P Extension. Patpargarng, Delhi

42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi

43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 KrishanKunj Extension Delhi

44. Gali No. 5. A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092

45. In Shahdara -- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi

46. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri

47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony

48. Pratapkhand ,Jhilmil Colony

49. Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara

50. In New Delhi --- Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh

51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi

52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone Delhi

53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone

54. In Central Delhi -- Sadar Bazaar, Central District

55. Central ChandniMahal, Central District

56. Nabi Karim, Central District

57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084

58. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi

59. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi

60. Oberoi Apartments

61. In West Delhi -- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015

62. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 110063

63. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar , New Delhi

64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi

65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar , Delhi 110063

66. In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063

67. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008

68. In and around area of C-I05, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi

70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi

71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi

72. In and around area of G-1. 2' Floor. Mansarover Garden, Delhi

73. In North-East Delhi --H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi

74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No.-8, Shastri Park, Delhi

75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi

76. A-97, 98 & 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi

As many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.

Seventy-three people have been discharged or migrated out. (ANI)

