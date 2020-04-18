Coronavirus: 8 more containment zones in Delhi, total 76 now

New Delhi [India], April 18 (ANI): The total number of containment zones in Delhi has increased to 76 after eight new areas were included in the list on Saturday.
Some of these areas include Khazirabad in New Friends Colony, Israel Camp in Rang Puri Pahari and Oberoi Apartments in Central Delhi.
Containment zones are areas where Covid-19 are detected. The containment operation includes sealing of the area with police barricades and shutting the entry and exit with tin walls. No one is allowed to enter or exit a containment zone and checking is intensified.
To get de-sealed, such areas should not report any Covid-19 case for 28 consecutive days.
Here is the complete list of 76 containment zones of Delhi.
1. In South Delhi -- Entire effected street near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
2. Entire effected street of Gali No 5, 6 &7, L I Sangam Vihar, New Delhi
3. Affected area around H. No.A-176, Deoli Extention, New Delhi
4. South Shop No. J-4/49, Khirki Extension, Khirki Village, New Delhi
5. Jain Moholla, Pandit Mohalla from Epic Centre 715, Chirag Delhi
6. South Boundary Start from B-4/2(8) and cover the whole locality till backside of humayupur lane includes, Ashiana complex & B4/206 Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi
7. South H. No. 50, Hauz Rani, New Delhi, from Mother Dairy to back corner of Raja Ram Mohan School, Hauz Rani, New Delhi
8. South Entire effected area around H. No. 859/20, L-11, SangamVihar, New Delhi
9. South FI.No. 153/B, 4. Floor, Savitri Nagar, Malviya Nagar, New Delhi
10. In South West -- Shahajahanabad society, plot no I, Sector 11, Dwarka
11. Dinpur Village
12. Gali No. 5 & 5A, H-2 Block, Benagli Colony, Mahavir Enclave, New Delhi
13. C-2, Block, Janakpuri, Kothi No. -119
14. In South East Delhi -- Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Bashi
15. Nizamuddin West (G and D block) areas
16. Area of Street/Gali No. 18 to 22 of Zakir Nagar and nearby area of Abu Bakar Masjid of Zakir Nagar ( Core) rest of Zakir Nagar as Buffer Zone
17. H. No. 811 to 829 and 842 to 835 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, Delhi
18. H. No. 1144 to 1134 and 618 to 623 - Khadda Colony, Jaitpur, Extension , Part-II, New Delhi
19. Gali No. 16, Kachhi Colony, MadanpurKhadar, Extension, Delhi
20. Mehela Mohalla, Madanpur Khadar, Delhi
21. South-East H-Block, Near Umra Masjid, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
22. E-Block, Abu Fazal Enclave, Delhi
23. H No. 97 to 107 and H. No. 120-127 Kailash Hills, East of Kailash, Delhi
24. E-Block (E-284 to E-294) East of Kailash, Delhi
25. H. No. 53 to 55 & 25, SheraMohalla, Garhi. East of Kailash, Delhi
26. Gali No 1, 2 & 3, Block-D, Sangam Vihar, House No. 112B, Gali No.2, New Delhi
27. Entire Gali starting from H.No. G-54 to F-107 & Entire Gali starting from H.No. CN-854 to H.No. 137, ChhuriyaMohalla, Tughlakabad Village, Delhi
28. Gali No. 6, A Block, Abul Fazal Enclave, Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
29. Gali No. 26 and 26B, H.No. 2056 to 2092 and Gali No. 27 and 27B, H.No. 2063 to 2083 , Tughlakabad Extension, Delhi
30. (Whole Gali H. No. 48 to Chaupal), A Block, Khizrabad, New Friends Colony, Delhi
31. In North Delhi -- B Block Jhangirpuri.
32. Gali No. 1 to 10 (1 to 1000) C Block Jhangirpuri
33. 1100 WaliGali (H. No. 1181-1200), 1200 WaliGali (H. No. 1238-1268),_1300 WaliGali (H. No. 1306-1331), H-3 Block. Jhangirpuri, Delhi
34. G, H and I Block, Police Colony, Model Town, Delhi
35. H.No.716 to 785, H. No. 786 to 860, H. No. 861 to 950 K-Block, JhangirPuri, Delhi
36. In East Delhi -- H. No 141 to H. No 180, Gali no. 14, Kalyanpuri Delhi
37. Mansara Appartments , Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi
38. East 3 Galis of Khichirpur including Gali containing H. No. 5/387 Khichirpur Delhi
39. Gali No 9, PandavNagar, Delhi 110092
40. VarDhaman Appartments, Mayur Vihar, Phase 1, Extension, Delhi
41. MayurdhwajAppartments , T P Extension. Patpargarng, Delhi
42. Gali no. 4, from H. No. J- 3/115 ( Nagar Dairy) to H. No. J- 3/108( towards Anarwali Masjid Chowk), KishanKunj Extension, Delhi
43. Gali No. 4, from H. No J- 3/101 to H. No. J - 3/107 KrishanKunj Extension Delhi
44. Gali No. 5. A Block ( From H No. A- 176 to A-189), West Vinod Nagar, Delhi 110092
45. In Shahdara -- E-Pocket, GTB Enclave, Delhi
46. J & K , L and H pockets Dilshad Garden, G, H, J, Blocks old Seemapuri
47. F- 70 to 90 block Dilshad Colony
48. Pratapkhand ,Jhilmil Colony
49. Gali no 3,4 and 5 East Ram Nagar, Shahdara
50. In New Delhi --- Shastri Market, including J.J. Cluster of South Moti Bagh
51. Bengali Market/ Babar Road adjoining area of Todarmal Road, Babar Lane and School Lane, New Delhi
52. Israel Camp, Rangpuri Pahari, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone Delhi
53. Budh Nagar, Inderpuri, New Delhi and its adjoining area of Buffer Zone
54. In Central Delhi -- Sadar Bazaar, Central District
55. Central ChandniMahal, Central District
56. Nabi Karim, Central District
57. Balaji Apartment, Sant Nagar, Burari, Delhi - 110084
58. Bara Hindu Rao Area, Delhi
59. Nawab Ganj Area, Delhi
60. Oberoi Apartments
61. In West Delhi -- In and around area of G-174, Capital Greens, DLF, Motinagar New Delhi 110015
62. In and around area of B- 1/2, Paschim Vihar, New Delhi 110063
63. In and around area of 11/3, 2nd Floor Ashok Nagar , New Delhi
64. In and around area of H. No. A-30, Mansarovar Garden , New Delhi
65. In and around area of A-1B/75A, Krishna Apartment, Paschim Vihar , Delhi 110063
66. In and around area of A-280. J.J. Colony, Madipur, Delhi 110063
67. In and around area of 36/4, East Patel Nagar, Delhi 110008
68. In and around area of C-I05, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
69. In and around area of B-333, Hari Nagar, New Delhi
70. In and around area of C-785, Third Floor, Camp No. 2, Nangloi, Delhi
71. In and around area of RZ-168, K2 Block, Nihal Vihar, Delhi
72. In and around area of G-1. 2' Floor. Mansarover Garden, Delhi
73. In North-East Delhi --H.No,-62, Gali No-4, B-Block, Shastri Park, Delhi
74. E-51, Main Road, Shastri Park, Delhi & E-21, Gali No.-8, Shastri Park, Delhi
75. T-606, Gali No. 18, Gautampuri, Delhi
76. A-97, 98 & 99 Near Buland Masjid, Shastri Park, Delhi
As many as 1,767 coronavirus cases have been reported in Delhi so far, out of which 67 were reported yesterday, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday.
Seventy-three people have been discharged or migrated out. (ANI)
