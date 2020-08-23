Coronavirus: 9 deaths, 666 new cases reported in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 23 (ANI): A total of nine deaths and 666 new COVID-19 cases were reported from Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory to 32,647, the government of Jammu and Kashmir informed.

Out of these, 126 cases and two deaths were reported from the Jammu division, and 540 cases and seven deaths were reported from the Kashmir district.

A total of 24,832 recoveries and 617 deaths have been reported from the Union Territory so far.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 cases tally crossed the 30-lakh mark with a single-day spike of 69,239 cases, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Sunday.

The COVID-19 tally in the country stands at 30,44,941 including 7,07,668 active cases, 22,80,567 cured/discharged/migrated patients, and 56,706 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health. (ANI)

