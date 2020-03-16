Coronavirus: All community events banned in Noida

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid the coronavirus scare in the country, the Noida Authority on Monday announced a ban on all community events in the area to prevent the spread of the lethal infection.

According to Noida Authority officer on special duty, Indu Prakash Singh, the ban was imposed on the orders of Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari, in view of the growing cases of COVID-19 in the country.

A total of 114 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh has reported 13 cases of COVID-19 as of yet, according to the MHFW.

Two people, one each from Karnataka and Delhi have so far died of the infection in the country.

The virus had first emerged in China's Wuhan city in December last year. (ANI)

