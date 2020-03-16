Coronavirus: All events at BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Satsang centres across India postponed

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): All Sunday, weekly and daily sabhas, events and festivals at all BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Hari Mandirs, and Satsang centres across India have been postponed in the wake of the spread of coronavirus.

"All Sunday, weekly and daily sabhas, events and festivals like Murti-Pratistha, Patotsav, Poonam, Ekadashi etc. for all age groups at all BAPS Swaminarayan Shikharbaddh Mandirs, Hari Mandirs, and Satsang centres across India to be postponed," BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha said.

"Darshan and Abhishek (where applicable) at all BAPS Swaminarayan Mandirs in India will remain open as usual," it added.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

The maximum positive cases have been reported from Maharashtra (32), followed by Kerala (22). (ANI)

