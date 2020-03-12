Coronavirus : Armed Forces set up quarantine facilities in seven more cities

New Delhi [India], Mar 12 (ANI): New coronavirus quarantine facilities have been set up in seven cities located across the nation by the Indian Armed Forces for accomodating nearly 400 Indians who are expected to return from Iran.

"In the next two to three days, we are expecting more citizens to come back to India. We have prepared new facilities at places including Jodhpur, Jhansi, Gorakhpur, Kolkata, Jaisalmer, Chennai and Deolali where we can quarantine these people," Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

"We already have 265 citizens in our two facilities at Manesar in Gurugram and Hindon in Ghaziabad," he added.

Due to the large scale prevalence of the coronavirus around the world, Indian citizens who were in countries like China (Wuhan) and Iran were evacuated by Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft.

On the second occasion, a total of 57 pilgrims from Ladakh region who had visited Quom, Iran for pilgrimage, were brought by C-17 aircraft on March 10 to Air Force Station Hindan. These consisted of 33 women, two children, and 22 men.

The Indian Air Force said a quarantine facility has been established at the Hindon airbase for the pilgrims which has all facilities required for rest and recuperation. (ANI)

