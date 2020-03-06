Coronavirus big challenge, have to tackle situation together: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world and all have to tackle the situation together.

"Every era brings new challenges to test and strengthen our 'Collaborate to Create' spirit. Just as today, coronavirus has come up as a big challenge in front of the world. Financial institutions have considered it as a big challenge for the economy. Today, we all have to tackle this situation together," Prime Minister Modi said at a Global Business Summit by a media house here.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus touched 31 today with one more person testing positive. Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)