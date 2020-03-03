Coronavirus: BMTC issues guidelines to employees as per WHO advisory

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 3 (ANI): Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) on Tuesday issued guidelines to its employees, as per advisory issued by World Health Organisation (WHO), to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"The BMTC has provided general information on the topic and SOPs for daily life and operations to our employees as per advisory issued by the WHO. The corporation has started a communication campaign about Coronavirus indicating its characteristics, known ways of infection and recommended preventive measures. This information was distributed to the staff, drivers and conductors through Whatsapp, pamphlet and email," informed BMTC.

"The information was also distributed through pamphlets at bus stations. An awareness campaign is being taken up by sharing relevant information through social media," it added.

The BMTC further said that the circular was issued to create awareness among the cleaning personnel who work in depots. (ANI)

