Coronavirus case in Maharashtra climbs to 10: Uddhav Thackeray

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 11 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday confirmed 10 positive cases of coronavirus in the state so far, including eight positive cases in Pune.

"Among the 10 cases, eight are from Pune and two from Mumbai," Thackeray told reporters.

He also said, "The Assembly session will be completed by Saturday or Sunday so that the people sitting in the session can work on the coronavirus issue."

On whether the schools and colleges will be closed in the wake of coronavirus, Thackeray said, "Class 10 examination is going on right now. So wait for two days, all schools and colleges will be closed if needed."

Speaking on the decisions taken in the meeting, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, "Several decisions were taken including increasing the number of labs in the state and training of the experts, who had come from Delhi to deal with isolation wards, will continue for three more days."

Due to coronavirus, people who are not members of the Assembly will also be not allowed to sit during the session, he added.

Earlier today, the Central government said that with 10 more people confirmed positive for novel coronavirus, the total number of COVID-19 cases in India has jumped to 60.

Out of the 60 cases, 36 are Indian citizens.

Six of the eight new cases are from Kerala and one each from Rajasthan and Delhi according to the ministry. (ANI)