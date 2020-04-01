Coronavirus cases in India rise to 1,397, Maharashtra tops list

New Delhi [India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 1,397 with several cases being reported from many states, including Maharashtra and Kerala.

According to the Health and Family Welfare, there are 1,238 active cases while 124 were cured till Tuesday evening. The total figure also includes 35 fatalities in the country.

Maharashtra topped the list of states impacted by coronavirus with 302 COVID-19 positive cases, followed by Kerala with 215 cases so far, excluding those discharged.

As many as 120 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported in Delhi after 23 cases reported in the national capital today, Delhi Health Department said.

According to Tamil Nadu Health Secretary Beela Rajesh, the number of positive cases in the state is 124.

In Karnataka, the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 101. This includes three deaths and 8 discharged/cured cases, the state Health Department stated.

As many as 93 COVID-19 cases have been reported so far in Rajasthan while there are 69 active cases in Telangana.

Uttar Pradesh has 82 confirmed cases of coronavirus, including 11 patients who have been cured and discharged as on Monday evening.

Six new coronavirus positive cases were reported from Kashmir division on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 55, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said.

According to the Health and Family Welfare Department of Punjab, there are 41 active cases of the novel coronavirus in the state, including the death of four people and a person who has been cured.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 positive cases in Andhra Pradesh have climbed to 44.

Indore, which has emerged as a coronavirus-affected hotspot in Madhya Pradesh, has reported 44 cases.

In Haryana, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases climbed to 22, while 15 cases have been reported in Bihar.

There are five positive cases of coronavirus in Goa. (ANI)

