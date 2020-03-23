Coronavirus cases in India soar to 467, toll at 8

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): The total number of coronavirus cases in the country reached 467 and eight people have died due to the infection, the health ministry said on Monday.

According to the official data, India has 424 active cases and 34 discharged and cured cases. There is also a migrated case of coronavirus in the country.

The country has reported its eight coronavirus death. A person has died in West Bengal earlier today.

As many as 15,17,327 passengers have been screened at airports so far.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases in the country which stands at 74, according to the ministry.

Kerala, which reported India's first coronavirus case, has 67 confirmed cases. (ANI)

