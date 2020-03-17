Coronavirus cases in India touch 125

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): With a total of 11 fresh cases, the number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 125 on Tuesday, the Union health ministry said.

The numbers have gone up from 114 total infections reported yesterday.

Today's tally of 125 positive cases includes 22 foreign nationals in the country.

The country's highest tally of 36 cases is reported from Maharashtra which includes three foreign nationals.

According to official data, Kerala has 22 cases of COVID-19, including two foreign nationals while Uttar Pradesh has 12 and Telangana with four cases of coronavirus.

Two fresh cases were reported from Karnataka today with Karnataka health minister stating that the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state has gone up to 10. One death linked to coronavirus has also been reported from the state last week.

Delhi which has 7 positive cases has also reported one death from the infection.

According to official data, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Tamil Nadu and Uttarakhand have reported one positive case. Rajasthan has reported two positve cases.

Union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir have reported four and three cases respectively.

14 foreign nationals have reported positive in Haryana.

The health ministry has issued advisory on measures to enforce social distancing and suggesting shut down of all educational instituions gymnasiums, museums, cultural and social centres, swimming pools and theatres till March 31.

The government has also tightened the lockdown on the spread of coronavirus cases with travel restrictions prohibiting entry of all passengers from European Union, European Free Trade Association, Turkey, the United Kingdom, Malaysia, Phhillipines and Afghanistan. (ANI)