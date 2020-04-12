Coronavirus cases in Punjab stands at 170

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], April 12 (ANI): A total of 170 coronavirus positive cases were reported from Punjab till today, including 135 active cases and 23 cured.

"The total number of COVID-19 cases in the state now stands at 170 including 135 active cases and 23 cured," said Department of Information and Public Relations, Government of Punjab.

Yesterday, during a video conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh recommended the extension of the nationwide lockdown to combat coronavirus outbreak situation in the country.

With 918 new positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours and 31 deaths, the total number of coronavirus cases in India on Sunday climbed to 8447, including 764 cured and discharged, 1 migrated and 273 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

