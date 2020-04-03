Coronavirus cases reach 172 in Uttar Pradesh

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 3 (ANI): The number of persons infected with coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh has reached 172, officials said on Friday.

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan said, "COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh now stands at 172 including 47 cases due to the Tablighi Jamaat event."

He said that 1,203 people who had attended Tableeghi Jamaat event in Delhi have been identified. Of them, samples of 897 people have been sent for test and 47 of them have tested positive so far.

The total number of COVID-19 confirmed positive cases in India on Friday rose to 2,301, with 56 corona linked deaths in the country according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

