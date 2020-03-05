Coronavirus cases rise to 30 in India, Ghaziabad man tests positive

New Delhi [India], Mar 5 (ANI): The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive.

Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4.

Speaking in Rajya Sabha, Vardhan said: "Till March 4, there have been 29 positive cases of coronavirus in India. I am daily reviewing the situation. A Group of Ministers is also monitoring the situation."

Highlighting steps taken by the government to deal with Coronavirus scare, he said: "Since January 17, an action has been taken in this regard and we started preparing ourselves to deal with for such scenario. It was even before the advice of the World Health Organisation (WHO)."

He informed that border crossing in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal are also being monitored by specific teams.

Coronavirus has so far killed more than 3200 people globally. (ANI)