Coronavirus cases rises to 98 in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) India], Mar 31 (ANI): The total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Karnataka rose to 98 on Tuesday, according to the state government.

This includes 3 deaths and 6 patients who were cured and discharged, leaving the active cases to 89.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said that his government has succeeded in tracking more than 24 people in Bengaluru, who attended the Tablighi Jamat event in Delhi held earlier this month.

"Over 24 people, who attended Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi, tracked in Bengaluru. We have quarantined 54 people. 8 people also in Bidar. 1 person found positive in Bidar and we have quarantined him. There are people who attended jamaat from almost all districts of the state," Bommai told ANI here.

Delhi's Nizamuddin area emerged as a hotspot after a religious meeting was held at Markaz by the Tableeghi Jamaat earlier this month, and several COVID-19 positive cases have been found among those who attended the gathering.

At least 24 people staying at Markaz building in Nizamuddin area of the national capital have tested positive for coronavirus, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

"All of them are being screened. We are not certain of the number but it is estimated that 1500-1700 people had assembled at the Markaz building. 1033 people have been evacuated so far - 334 of them have been sent to the hospital and 700 sent to quarantine center. A total of 24 positive cases have been found so far," he said while speaking to reporters here.

The minister also slammed the organizers of the religious event saying that they have committed a grave crime. (ANI)

