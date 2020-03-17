Coronavirus: Central govt advises all ministries, department to install thermal scanners in buildings

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The central government on Tuesday advised all the ministries and department to install thermal scanners at the entry of government buildings to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

"All the ministries and departments are advised to install thermal scanners at the entry of government buildings as feasible. The mandatory placing of hand sanitizers at the entry of government buildings" said Department of Personnel and Training of the government.

This comes after Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has stated that total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in India is now 137.

Meanwhile, according to the government sources two people who were under quarantine at ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) camp in Chhawla, Delhi have tested positive for coronavirus. They have been shifted to Safdarjung hospital.

Three people have died of the infection and 33 people have been discharged so far. (ANI)

