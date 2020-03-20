Coronavirus: Centre to provide consular services to foreign nationals in India on gratis basis

New Delhi [India], Mar 20 (ANI): The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Friday announced that the Centre would provide consular services on a gratis basis to foreign nationals who are presently residing in India due to travel restrictions caused by the novel coronavirus spread.

The ministry has also set up an emergency helpline number and email address to address visa and travel restrictions queries.

The helpline number is 011-24300666 and passengers can also mail at support.covid17-boi@gov.in.

India's current tally of confirmed cases stands at 223, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

