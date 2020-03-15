Coronavirus: CM Yediyurappa summons emergency meet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has summoned an emergency meeting with ministers and senior officials on Friday to discuss the situation.

The schools, malls and other public places have been shut to control the spread of the deadly virus.

Schools in the state have announced early summer vacation for their students this academic year as a precautionary measure amid COVID-19 scare. (ANI)