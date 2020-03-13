Coronavirus: CRPF postpones raising day celebrations

New Delhi [India], Mar 13 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus outbreak, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Thursday announced that all programmes regarding the raising day and passing out parade of the 51st batch of Directly Appointed Gazetted Officers (DAGOs) have been postponed.

"Conforming to precautionary advisory to break the spread of COVID-19, all CRPF programs in connection with CRPF Raising day and Passing out Parade of 51st batch DAGOs have been postponed. CRPF has joined the national response against COVID-19 by gearing up its medical facilities," said the CRPF's official twitter handle.

Earlier, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic'.

Coronavirus, which originated in the Wuhan city of China, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,20,000 people. India has confirmed 73 cases of the infection. (ANI)