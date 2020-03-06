Coronavirus: Defence personnel asked to avoid crowded places, non-essential travel

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the backdrop of the threat posed by the coronavirus, defence personnel have been asked to avoid non-essential travel to foreign countries and to follow the Health Ministry advisories and directions, said Defence officials.

The Indian Army and Indian Air Force have issued extensive directions to deal with the coronavirus threat.

"All troops to be screened during morning roll call/parade and those with cough or cold to be checked further," said Defence officials.

Personnel have also been asked to not visit crowded places such as movie theatres and shopping malls in view of the situation.

"Restrictions have been imposed on the organisation of mass gatherings, welfare activities and non-essential function till the situation improves," Defence officials added.

The country's total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 30 on Thursday after a person in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh tested positive. Earlier today, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan confirmed that 29 were tested positive for coronavirus in the country till March 4. (ANI)

