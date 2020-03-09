Coronavirus: Delhi HC issues advisory to avoid gatherings

New Delhi [India], Mar 9 (ANI): Delhi High Court on Monday issued a public advisory asking people to avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises as a precautionary measure to help prevent the spread of coronavirus.

"One should avoid going to crowded places. Therefore, advocates, general public and litigants are requested to adhere to the guidelines /advisory issued by the Government of NCT of Delhi and avoid unnecessary overcrowding in the court premises," the advisory stated.

Requesting the Delhi Bar Association to display the circular on notice board, the advisory said, "Display the circular on the notice board of Delhi High Court Bar Association as well as bring contents thereof to the knowledge of their members for necessary action."

The latest coronavirus case was reported from Kerala on Monday, where a 3-year-old boy tested positive, taking the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 patients in India to 40.

The deadly coronavirus has caused deaths of over 3300 people globally. (ANI)

