Coronavirus: DGCA asks airport staff detected with symptoms to undergo examination

New Delhi [India], Mar 6 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said that any employee of airlines, ground staff provider or Airport Authority of India (AAI), who is detected with symptoms of fever, cough, cold and running nose shall be removed from duty and undergo detailed examination.

As of now, at least 31 positive confirmed cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have been detected in India. This includes 16 Italian nationals. (ANI)