Coronavirus: Dibrugarh shuts schools, cinemas till March 31

Dibrugarh (Assam) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak, the Dibrugarh administration on Monday said that all schools, movie theatres and public places will remain closed till March 31 as a precautionary measure.

Speaking to ANI Nava Jyoti Gogoi, Nodal Officer of Dibrugarh said, "We had held a meeting with various stakeholders and decided that all schools, cinemas and other public places will remain closed till March 31. We will conduct a meeting on March 31 to further review the situation."

"56 people who have come from outside the state are being monitored in Dibrugarh. Some of them are in Assam Medical College and some are home quarantined," he said.

"Two foreign nationals were also kept under supervision for 24 days. But they did not show any symptoms of coronavirus hence they were released," he added.

A total of 110 cases of coronavirus, including 17 foreign nationals, have been confirmed across India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday. (ANI)

