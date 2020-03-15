Coronavirus: Doon University suspends classes, postpones exams

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], Mar 15 (ANI): Amid coronavirus outbreak concerns, all teaching activities at Doon University in Uttarakhand have been suspended till March 31.

The University has also decided to shut down hostels for students from March 16 and has postponed the pre-schedule mid-term exams, which were scheduled to commence from March 23.

With 14 new positive cases of coronavirus, India's tally has reached 107, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday morning.

In the wake of spurt in cases of coronavirus across the country, the Central Government on Saturday decided to treat the deadly virus as a "notified disaster".

Coronavirus, which originated in China's Wuhan city in December last year, has so far spread to more than 100 countries, infecting over 1,30,000 people. The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus a pandemic. (ANI)

