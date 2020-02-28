Coronavirus: First sample of latest batch of Wuhan evacuees collected, results awaited

New Delhi [India], Feb 28 (ANI): The first sample for coronavirus test from the latest batch of the Wuhan evacuees was collected here on Friday at the ITBP Chhawla Quarantine Facility and sent to AIIMS for testing.

According to the government sources, samples of all 112 people have been sent to the AIIMS for tests and their reports are awaited.

The group includes 76 Indians and 36 foreign nationals including 8 families and 5 children.

The group of foreign nationals includes 23 from Bangladesh, 6 from China, 2 each from Myanmar and Maldives, and 1 each from Madagascar, South Africa and the US.

Daily monitoring and checkups will also be undertaken by the ITBP medicos.

No one has been tested with any coronavirus symptoms till now at the centre. The expected quarantine period is around 14 days.

If found negative, the second sampling will be done on the 14th day of the Quarantine period and if that also results as negative, then all 112 persons will be released from the Centre.

Emergency arrangements have also been catered at the Centre including isolation beds and Ambulances. (ANI)

