Coronavirus: Foreign tourists' entry banned in Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 18 (ANI): As a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus, the entry of foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned.

"Entry of all foreign tourists in Kashmir has been banned as a precautionary measure. #CoronavirusPandemic," District Magistrate Shahid Choudhary tweeted.

The administration on Tuesday extended J&K Epidemic Disease (COVID-19) Regulations 2020 to both the divisions of Jammu and Kashmir to step up efforts to tackle the disease.

The regulations were extended to the whole of Jammu and Kashmir under the orders of Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu which define powers, duties and responsibilities to the surveillance personnel, duties and responsibilities of medical officers and practitioners, enforcement and offences.

Meanwhile, according to the daily media bulletin on novel coronavirus, 2615 travellers and persons in contact with suspected cases have been enlisted for surveillance and so far three cases have tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir.

A total of 137 positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has declared coronavirus outbreak a pandemic and said that Europe has emerged as the new epicentre of the disease. (ANI)

